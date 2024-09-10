OPD services suspended for 3 hours as govt doctors begin strike in Mohali

The outpatient department (OPD) services at the Phase-6 civil hospital were suspended for three hours on Monday as doctors across the state began a three-day strike to press for their demands. The strike, organised by Punjab Civil Medical Services Association, will continue till September 11. Many patients, unaware of the strike and left with no choice, had to wait for hours to avail of treatment. (HT File Photo for representation)

Despite the suspension of OPD services, essential services, such as emergency care, autopsies, deliveries, C-sections and medico-legal examinations continued without interruption. OPD services were halted from 8 am to 11 am at government health centres across the district, including civil hospital.

The primary demands of doctors include the reinstatement of Assured Career Progression (ACP) scheme, enhanced security provisions for healthcare workers, timely recruitment of medical officers and the release of pending arrears under the Central Pay Commission.

Ram Niwas, a patient who was advised surgery by a gastroenterologist said, “I came from Balongi at 6.30 am and was waiting in a queue for registration. But later I came to know that the doctors went on a strike.”

Another patient, Jagdish Kumar of Barmajra, was also unaware about the strike. He had to wait for hours like others for his turn.

Navjot Kaur, a resident of Sohana, said, “I came for ultrasound and other examinations as I was facing abdominal pain. I came on an empty stomach to the hospital and saw a strike going on.”

Medical officer dental at the civil hospital, Dr Harpreet Kaur said, “We have placed banners to inform the public about the strike and new registrations were not done for three hours. Elective procedures were also postponed. But emergency services remained uninterrupted.”