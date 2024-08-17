OPD services disrupted at Himachal hospital as docs join Kolkata rape-murder protests

Healthcare services were disrupted across the state as doctors on Saturday responded to the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) call for a nation-wide strike. Outdoor patents department (OPD) services were halted to mark protest against a resident doctor’s rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. Doctors holding a placard during the protest outside IGMCShimla. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

The healthcare professionals suspended both OPD services and elective surgeries and also carried out protest marches, demanding justice.

Doctors from Shimla’s Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Tanda’s Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College joined the strike, causing significant inconvenience for patients. However, emergency services operated as usual.

Many patients were still seen returning back from OPDs after they could not find doctors performing OPD duties.

The Resident Doctors Association also held a protest at IGMC, demanding measures to ensure safety of medical practitioners. Meanwhile, Himachal Medical Officers Association (HMOA) and State Association of Medical and Dental College Teachers (SAMDCOT), IGMC, also joined the protest and boycotted the routine services.

Himachal Medical Officers Association (HMOA) general secretary Dr Vikas Thakur said such incidents have been happening repeatedly all over the country. “This also happened with a house surgeon in Kerala last year and there are many such examples. The whole country now strongly demands the safety of doctors. The union demands from the government that the security arrangements and health protection rules for all medical professionals of the state should be implemented soon,” he said.

Thakur further emphasised the necessity of implementing a non-bailable offence act with a minimum imprisonment term for any abuse against doctors. “The Act for doctors needs to be implemented soon,” he said, further highlighting that medical associations and people across the country are backing the strike, with the HMOA fully supporting it.

Thakur urged the state government to implement the Doctor’s Protection Act, noting the challenging working conditions faced by doctors in Himachal Pradesh.

The strike received support from nursing staff, paramedical personnel, drug representatives’ organisations, the Health Department Employees Federation, and various other health-related organisations. Both the state and central governments were urged to ensure the safety of all healthcare employees, including doctors, while on duty.

Nepal Medical Association expresses solidarity

Meanwhile, the Nepal Medical Association has also expressed solidarity with the India Medical Association, which has been demanding proper investigation and punishment from the concerned government against the culprits of such heinous crime and ensuring safety of doctors, especially women in the workplace.