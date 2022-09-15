Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Operation Lotus: Majithia seeks CBI, ED probes into AAP’s allegation

Published on Sep 15, 2022 10:07 PM IST

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said probes were necessary because the AAP government has neither registered any FIR nor taken any action against any BJP leader or middleman involved

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Thursday demanded CBI and ED inquiries into Punjab finance minister Harpal Cheema’s allegation that the BJP had offered 25 crore each to 10 AAP legislators to shift their loyalties. (HT file photo)
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Thursday demanded CBI and ED inquiries into Punjab finance minister Harpal Cheema’s allegation that the BJP had offered 25 crore each to 10 AAP legislators to shift their loyalties.

Addressing a press conference here, Majithia said this was necessary because the AAP government has neither registered any FIR nor taken any action against any BJP leader or middleman involved.

“Punjab has never witnessed a bribery charge of this scale ever and since the Punjab Police are not acting into the matter, the case should be handed over to central agencies,” he said, adding that a high court-monitored probe could also be held in the matter.

He also appealed to home minister Amit Shah to get the issue probed.

“The SAD would also approach the Chandigarh Police tomorrow to demand a probe into the case keeping the sentiments of people of the state in mind,” he announced, asserting that there were many loose ends in the bribery allegations.

“Different leaders are giving different figures. If Cheema says 10 MLAs were approached, the chief minister has put the figure to six or seven while minister Aman Arora has given a figure of 35,” added the former minister.

Claiming that the AAP may be enacting a drama at the expense of the state exchequer, Majithia said, “The government may hold a special session to seek a vote of confidence in the same manner it did in Delhi.”

Thursday, September 15, 2022
