Oppn parties seek early polls in J&K

Pradesh Congress Committee president President Vikar Rasool Wani on Monday asked all senior leaders and functionaries of the party, including former ministers and ex-legislators, to attend the proposed peaceful joint sit-in of opposition parties and like minded social organisations on Tuesday for the restoration of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir. The last elected government of the Peoples Democratic Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party had unceremoniously ceased on June 19, 2018. Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president President Vikar Rasool Wani (HT File Photo)

Wani urged the party leaders and workers to join the sit-in seeking early elections in the region, among other demands.

People are suffering under the bureaucratic regime for over five years and the administration claimed the over 80% people of the Union Territory don’t want elections. He said that the protest will counter the false narrative and bring forth the truth.

“They (the people) want to get rid of the present bureaucratic system, sooner the better,” he added.

“Subsequently, the leadership of the INDIA bloc would also be invited to the sit-in”, Wani said.

