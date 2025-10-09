Opposition alleges irregularities: Chandigarh mayor refutes corruption charge in Manimajra land auction case

Facing strong objections from opposition councillors, BJP-led city Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla on Wednesday refuted allegations of corruption in the Manimajra land auction case, accusing opposition members of playing “dirty politics.” Chandigarh mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla (HT )

Addressing a press conference, Babla said claims that she had rushed the proposal to sell Manimajra land “without discussion” were false. “This proposal has been placed before the House six times, and on each occasion opposition councillors either did not participate in discussions or walked out. The zoning plan for the project was prepared by the UT administration, and the reserve price was set by the estate office. The Mayor or municipal corporation officials have no role in this,” she said.

Babla also lashed at the opposition councillors who are alleging the BJP and the mayor wanted to make money from the auction in her remaining three-month term. “How is it possible to indulge in corruption before the auction or tendering process begins? Can corruption happen in e-tendering? This is not just a baseless allegation but also an insult to a woman. I demand proof,” she added, referring to Congress councillor Sachin Galav’s remarks.

Background of the land auction

On September 30, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) House decided to redraft terms and conditions as well as the zoning plan for the auction of a prime 6.9-acre land parcel in Shivalik Enclave, Manimajra. The plot, reserved for a residential society under the city’s master plan, comprises five plots in Pocket Number 6 with a combined reserve price of over ₹794 crore. The land is expected to attract interest from major real estate developers, with the auction set to be conducted globally through e-tendering. A special committee will examine the auction process.

Opposition response

Congress president HS Lucky claimed that the mayor’s announcement that the land will be sold as a single chunk, without roads or parks, was a victory for the opposition. “Reliable sources have informed me the land will actually be sold as a single plot measuring more than 12 acres. This adds nearly ₹400 crore to the base price,” he said.

Road recarpeting dispute

Babla also pointed out that the opposition has filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court challenging the transfer of V3 roads to the UT administration for recarpeting. “The opposition themselves admitted that only four councillors were removed from the House, while the rest voluntarily staged a walkout,” she said.

Former mayor Anup Gupta added, “If the opposition councillors genuinely wanted the roads to be built, they could have passed the agenda without protest. The residents want roads repaired, it doesn’t matter who does it — MC or UT. This shows the opposition is unwilling to allow development.”