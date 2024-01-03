OPS Eagle-III: 24 criminal elements held, 21 FIRs registered in Punjab

Punjab Police on Tuesday conducted a special cordon and search operation (CASO) under the name of “OPS Eagle-III” at and around all bus stands and railway stations across the state. The operation was conducted on the direction of director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav. Police checking passenger’s luggage in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The operation was conducted in all 28 police districts under which police teams frisked people arriving and departing at railway stations and bus stands.

At least 917 suspicious persons were rounded up for questioning during the operation conducted at 134 bus stands and 181 railway stations in the state, said Special director general of police (special DGP) law and order Arpit Shukla, while adding that the police teams have also arrested 24 criminal elements after registering 21 first information reports (FIRs) during the operation.

Shukla, who was supervising the state-level operation, said all CPs/SSPs were asked to deploy at least two strong teams under SP/DSP rank officers per railway station/bus stand to carry out this operation. Range officers were asked to monitor this operation, he said.

He said police personnel were directed to check all suspicious persons and verify their antecedents.

“We had strictly instructed all police personnel to deal with every person in a friendly and polite manner while frisking them during this operation,” he added.

Shukla said around 500 police teams, involving over 4,000 police personnel, were deputed across the state to look for suspicious persons at different railway stations and bus stands in the state, while ensuring minimum inconvenience to them.