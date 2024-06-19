Organ transplant centre to be established at PGIMS, Rohtak: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said that an organ transplant centre will soon be established at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak to facilitate kidney and other organ transplants, assuring that the state government will provide all necessary support. Speaking on this occasion, health minister Dr Kamal Gupta, who also holds the portfolio of civil aviation, said that helipads will be constructed in all medical colleges and district hospitals to facilitate the airlifting of organs and patients in need for transplant-related cases. (HT File Photo)

Stating this during a felicitation function held to honour the kidney transplant team at PGIMS, Rohtak, chief minister said that the success of the kidney transplant procedure will benefit needy people across the country.

He highlighted the state government’s continuous efforts to improve health facilities, with a priority on providing affordable and accessible treatment to the residents of Haryana.

He said 24 AIIMS have become operational in India in the last decade, while there are two AIIMS in Haryana, one is fully functional in Jhajjar district, the foundation stone of the second AIIMS has been laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rewari district.

Speaking on this occasion, health minister Dr Kamal Gupta, who also holds the portfolio of civil aviation, said that helipads will be constructed in all medical colleges and district hospitals to facilitate the airlifting of organs and patients in need for transplant-related cases.

Gupta urged the doctors to elevate the institute’s standards to such a level that medical students would prefer PGIMS, Rohtak, over institutions in Delhi as their top choice.

The additional chief secretary (medical education and health) Sumita Misra; director medical education and research Dr Saket Kumar, director PGIMS, Rohtak Dr SS Lohchab, vice chancellor PGIMS, Rohtak Prof Anita Saxena and other officials were also present on this occasion.