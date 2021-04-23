Over 11,000 fresh Covid cases, 60 deaths reported in Haryana

Haryana on Friday reported 11,854 new coronavirus cases with Gurugram and Faridabad collectively accounting for 41% of them.

The two districts also have the highest number of active cases collectively accounting for 44% of total active case in state on Friday.

The new cases pushed the number of active cases to 64,057. The state also reported 60 Covid-related deaths from 12 districts.

As per the medical bulletin, the sample positivity rate on Friday increased to 5.72% from 5.59% and the recovery rate came down to 83.19 % from Thursday’s 84.10%.

There are 1,814 critical patients in state including 1,634 on oxygen support at 60 hospital and 180 on ventilators at 34 medical facilities across state.

Of the 60 dead, nine were from Gurugram, eight from Faridabad, seven each from Hisar and Panipat, six each from Jind and Sonepat, five from Panchkula, four from Bhiwani, three from Fatehabad, two each from Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar and one from Nuh.

Gurugram with 4,319 cases, Faridabad 1,450 and Sonepat 915 were the leading districts in terms of new cases reported on Friday. They were followed by Hisar 885, Karnal 616, Panchkula 453, Yamunanagar 420, Sirsa 408 and Panipat 396.

‘APPOINT NODAL OFFICER TO DEAL WITH OXYGEN SUPPLY’

Haryana ACS (revenue) Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday directed the Faridabad administration to appoint nodal officers to ensure oxygen availability in all government and private hospitals. Reviewing Covid preparations in district through video conferencing, he directed the officers to ensure adequate stock of oxygen. The hospitals will contact the nodal officer for oxygen supply related matters, he said. He added that these officers will have to maintain oxygen requirement of three days in district. He said facilities of 100-150 beds with oxygen will soon be provided in Faridabad by Escort Company.

DCs CAN CLOSE SHOPS AFTER 6PM IN CROWDED PLACES

The Haryana government on Friday authorised DCs to take decisions regarding closing of shops in crowded markets after 6pm as a precautionary step in view of surge in Covid cases. As per an order by Haryana chief secretary Vijai Vardhan DCs are allowed to take necessary decision regarding closing of shops in crowded areas in their districts. The state government has decided to implement this measure from Friday. The DCs have been directed to ensure adequate number of chemist and grocery shops remain operational after 6pm so that citizens do not face any inconvenience. Restaurants, eateries will be allowed to home deliver food after 6pm.

NEW COVID CARE CENTRE SET UP IN KARNAL

The district has reported the biggest single-day surge of 617 Covid cases in the past 24 hours taking the number of active patients in district to 4,065. Four more people have died due to the contagion taking the district’s death toll to 215. With cases on the rise, the administration has decided to set up a separate Covid care centre at Phoonsgarh village community centre. Karnal DC Nishant Kumar Yadav said the centre will have a capacity of 250 beds. He said the people should not panic but follow guidelines. There are 396 beds in different hospitals in district and 264 are occupied.