Chandigarh, Punjab Police is strengthening the "second line of defence", a deep, technology-driven security grid designed to choke the lifelines of organised crime networks operating with cross-border linkages, an official statement said on Wednesday. Over 2,290 CCTV cameras installed at 585 locations along border belt in Punjab

While the BSF continues to guard the international boundary, Punjab Police, under the 'Gangstran Te Vaar' campaign, is ensuring that even if contraband slips through, it doesn't travel far, it said, adding that the numbers reflect that intent.

More than 2291 CCTV cameras have been installed at 585 locations along the border belt as part of this "second line of defence", creating a dense surveillance net across vulnerable villages and transit routes. In addition, 41 police stations in the border districts have been brought under CCTV coverage.

On the ground, 'nakas' have become sharper and less predictable, backed by real-time intelligence. Vehicle checks are no longer routine but targeted. Anti-drone vigilance has been intensified, especially in districts that have seen repeated drops of arms and narcotics, the statement said.

"The second line of defence is where the chain is effectively broken. While border sealing remains the first layer, any breach that occurs is swiftly intercepted within our jurisdiction. Our nakas are no longer routine checkpoints; they are intelligence-led, positioned and operated on the basis of verified inputs," said Suhail Qasim Mir, SSP, Amritsar Rural.

"Simultaneously, village-level defence committees and local networks are closely integrated into the security framework, ensuring that ground-level movement does not go unnoticed. We are also continuously strengthening critical infrastructure, surveillance systems, mobility, and rapid response mechanisms, so that this layer functions both as a deterrent and a disruption point for any criminal activity," he added.

Underlining the shift, the Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the strengthening of the second line is central to the state's anti-gangster strategy.

"We are building depth in our policing. The focus is on dismantling the entire ecosystem, from cross-border supply to last-mile delivery. The 'second line of defence' ensures that even if an attempt is made, it is detected early and neutralised swiftly," he added.

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