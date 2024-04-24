Over 700 city residents join hands in human chain to sensitise voters in Ludhiana

To sensitise the residents and encourage them to exercise their right to vote during the June 1 Lok Sabha elections, residents and Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) teams of Gill and Atam Nagar constituencies formed a human chain and took out bike and car rally near Phullanwal Chowk on Wednesday. Regional transport officer-cum-assistant returning officer (ARO-Gill) Randeep Singh Heer, panchayat members of Phullanwal and others participated in the awareness programmes (HT Photo)

Regional transport officer-cum-assistant returning officer (ARO-Gill) Randeep Singh Heer, panchayat members of Phullanwal and others participated in the awareness programmes.

The human chain was formed from Phullanwal Chowk to Basant City Chowk by at least 700 residents. The vehicle rally commenced from Phullanwal Chowk and concluded at Omaxe Apartments on Pakhowal road. A voter awareness programme was organised to sensitize the residents of Omaxe Apartments.

ARO Heer said that working on the directions of district election officer(DEO)-cum-deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, multiple voter awareness activities are being organised across the district under the SVEEP programme to encourage voters.

The programmes by the district administration are aimed at ensuring maximum participation during the Lok Sabha elections and to achieve the target of over 70% turnout.

ARO Heer added more awareness activities would be conducted in the coming days to encourage voters. Urging all eligible residents to enrol as voters, he said that the eligible first-time voters can use ”Voter Helpline” mobile application or the National Voter Services Portal (NVSP) for enrolling as voters. The residents can also visit www.nvsp.in. Voter registration for the Lok Sabha elections can be done till May 4.

DEO Sawhney said that the district administration is committed to holding free, fair and transparent elections in the district and the residents should vote without any fear or influence. She added that every possible effort was being made to facilitate the voters at the polling stations.

SVEEP nodal officers Ravinder Kumar, OP Kapoor, Satwinder Singh Sidhu, Jaswinder Singh, master trainer Amanpreet Singh Ghai were among those present at the events on Wednesday.