Over 850 links of Badshah’s song ‘Tateeree’ taken down: Haryana Police

The Haryana Police have intensified their crackdown on rapper Badshah’s controversial track Tateeree, removing over 800 links to the song across major digital platforms. The controversy erupted after the Haryanvi hip-hop track by rapper Badshah was released on March 1. Critics and social activists flagged the music video for its vulgar lyrics and inappropriate visuals, which allegedly sexualised minors and objectified women. (HT file photo)

A police spokesperson said on Monday that 857 links related to the song have been removed so far, including 154 YouTube videos and 703 Instagram reels.

Officials said the takedown is being carried out in coordination with social media intermediaries through due legal process. Notices have been issued to platforms directing them to purge all versions of the song, including re-uploads, short videos, and snippet formats.

“This step has been taken to curb the spread of objectionable content containing derogatory references towards women and minors,” the spokesperson added.

The controversy erupted after the Haryanvi hip-hop track was released on March 1, 2026. Critics and social activists flagged the music video for its vulgar lyrics and inappropriate visuals, which allegedly sexualised minors and objectified women. Particular outrage was directed at scenes depicting girls in school uniforms dancing inside a state transport bus. Following public complaints, an FIR was registered at the Cyber Police Station in Sector 20 Panchkula under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

The Haryana State Commission for Women took suo motu cognisance and summoned Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Pratik Singh Sisodia. After the rapper failed to appear before the panel, the commission directed the police to take strict action, which briefly initiated the process of a lookout circular (LOC) to prevent him from leaving the country. While Badshah subsequently issued a public apology and the Punjab and Haryana high court recently granted him interim protection from arrest, statutory bodies, including the National Commission for Women (NCW), continue to scrutinise the track.

Haryana director general of police (DGP) Ajay Singhal said that any content undermining the dignity of women and minors will not be tolerated. He added that digital monitoring has been strengthened to ensure compliance and send a strong message to society.

Echoing this, additional director general of police and Panchkula commissioner Shibas Kabiraj warned that anyone found creating or sharing reels, shorts, or videos using the banned track will face strict legal action. “Police teams are continuously monitoring digital content related to the song and identifying individuals and social media handles involved in its circulation,” the spokesperson said. The police have appealed to citizens to refrain from sharing the content and to immediately report violations to help keep digital platforms safe.