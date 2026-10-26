Over delay in Bhankharpur flyover construction:‘Public convenience and safety must be given priority,’ says MLA

Strap: MLA writes to union minister Nitin Gadkari, seeks early completion of project & investigation into reasons for delay The flyover at Bhankharpur junction was crucial for improving traffic flow, reducing congestion and lowering the risk of road accidents, said the MLA. (HT File)

Dera Bassi member of the legislative assembly (MLA) Kuljit Singh Randhawa has written to union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, expressing concern over the delay in the construction of the flyover at Bhankharpur junction on National Highway-152, along the Delhi-Ambala-Chandigarh highway.

In his letter, Randhawa urged the union minister to intervene immediately to expedite the construction of the project and ensure its completion at the earliest.

He said that the Delhi-Ambala-Chandigarh highway was a major transport corridor used daily by a large number of vehicles and commuters. The flyover at Bhankharpur junction was crucial for improving traffic flow, reducing congestion and lowering the risk of road accidents, he added.

Randhawa said the prolonged delay in construction had been causing daily inconvenience to commuters. The ongoing work was affecting traffic movement and subjecting road users to unnecessary difficulties. He also raised concerns about road safety along the stretch under construction.

The MLA urged Gadkari to order an investigation into the reasons for the delay and seek a report from the concerned officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on the current status and progress of the project.

He also called for necessary directions to be issued to the officials concerned and the contractor to speed up construction. In addition, he sought a revised deadline for completing the project.

Randhawa said public convenience and safety must be given priority and the flyover should be completed without any further avoidable delay. Its completion would provide relief to residents of the Dera Bassi constituency as well as commuters using the highway, he added.