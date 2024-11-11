Overflowing sewage posing health risk in Mohali market

With Mohali emerging as a dengue hotspot, already reporting 1,276 cases this year, the city’s municipal corporation is facing severe criticism for failing to address a serious health hazard in the Sector 70 market. The market houses several businesses, banks and eateries, leaving hundreds of traders and visitors grappling with foul smell and swarming mosquitoes. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

For over a year, sewage has been overflowing near a public toilet, not only leading to stench, but also creating a breeding ground for mosquitoes in the stagnant, dirty water.

As a result, the area, housing scores of showrooms, banks and eateries, has been exposed to a serious health threat.

Despite numerous complaints, the civic body has failed to act, leaving local businesses and visitors grappling with swarming mosquitoes and foul odour.

“Sewage water near the public toilet in the area has been overflowing for long now, even reaching the adjacent main road. The stench in the entire area has become unbearable. Repeated complaints have been lodged through the Swachhata App and directly with the municipal corporation, but in vain,” said Bippinjit Singh, a resident of Sector 70.

Shopkeepers, visitors and employees in the market are also forced to navigate through the filthy sewage using a makeshift path of paver blocks. At times, the toilets also get clogged, adding to the public misery.

Jatinder Singh, who works at one of the shops in the market, said, “The sewage stink has made life difficult for us. Every time we inform MC authorities, they send a pump to drain out the water, but the road gets flooded again in no time. The situation has been the same for over a year now. Officials should remain in the market for a day to understand our plight.”

Another shopkeeper said eateries dumping their waste in the drain behind their shops was compounding the problem.

“MC needs to find a permanent solution. Surprisingly, MC did not find it urgent to address the overflowing sewage even when it is leading to breeding of mosquitoes in a busy public area, posing serious health risk,” a shopkeeper said.

When contacted, MC commissioner T Benith said teams were regularly sent to the market and a permanent solution will be provided soon after sanction of budget for the same.