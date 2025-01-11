Pahalgam, Gulmarg coldest in Kashmir

The famous tourist resorts of Pahalgam and Gulmarg were the coldest places in Kashmir on Friday, recording minimum temperatures of -10 degrees Celsius and -8.1 degrees Celsius on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Boys carry baskets of fresh bread on a cold winter morning in Srinagar on Friday. (REUTERS)

IMD’s local office predicted rain and snow at an isolated places on Saturday.

Most parts of Kashmir witnessed another sunny day even as the night temperature dipped further at multiple places.

The IMD office said in its daily bulletin that Saturday will see generally cloudy weather with light rain in the plains of Jammu and snow at isolated higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

“From January 12 to 14, the weather will remain dry,” the bulletin added.

Srinagar reeled under another cold night as mercury dropped to -4.3 degree Celsius. The day temperature was recorded at 8.5 degrees Celsius, 1.9 degrees above normal.