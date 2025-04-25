Menu Explore
Pahalgam terror attack: J&K LG summons special assembly session in Jammu on April 28

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 25, 2025 04:20 PM IST

J&K cabinet had urged lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha to convene the session to discuss issues in aftermath of the April 22 terror attack that left 26 civilians dead.

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha has summoned a one-day special session of the assembly on April 28 to discuss the Pahalgam attack, officials said on Friday.

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Friday summoned a one-day special session of the assembly in Jammu on April 28 to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack. (PTI Photo)

“I, Manoj Sinha, lieutenant governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in exercise of the powers conferred upon me under Section 18(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, do hereby summon the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly to meet in Jammu at 10.30am on Monday,” the LG said in an order.

The officials said the assembly session has been convened to discuss various issues in the aftermath of the attack that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

The Jammu and Kashmir cabinet had on Wednesday decided to advise the lieutenant governor to convene the special session of the assembly.

The council of ministers met in Srinagar on Wednesday evening under the leadership of chief minister Omar Abdullah.

