Pak currency found from Pathankot temple’s donation box, alert sounded

Days after terror attacks in the nearby Jammu region, a Pakistan currency was found from the donation box of a Shiv temple called Baba Barfani Mandir, which is situated in the vicinity of the Indian Air Force base here. Days after terror attacks in the nearby Jammu region, a Pakistan currency was found from the donation box of a Shiv temple called Baba Barfani Mandir, which is situated in the vicinity of the Indian Air Force base here. (Reuters file/ Representational image)

While speaking over the phone, Pathankot SSP Suhail Qasim Mir said, “Somebody donated a Pakistani currency note worth ₹100. After we were informed, police teams carried out search of the temple premises besides going through the CCTV footage of the premises”.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“During the investigation, we found nothing suspicious or foul play. The temple is situated on the main road through which tourists pass in a large number daily. Sometimes, they stop and pay obeisance at the temple,” he added.

The police are investigating the recovery of the Pak currency, and an alert has been sounded in the border district which also adjoins Jammu and Kashmir.

In 2016, a terror attack was carried out by Pak-sponsored terrorists at the Indian Air Force base. In 2021, two bike-borne miscreants hurled a grenade at one of the gates of an army base here.