‘Pak drone’ shot down, 566-gm heroin seized

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a drone and seized 566-gm heroin in Kasoke area of Ferozepur district on Monday. According to information, the drone had come from Pakistan territory near the border.
Subsequently, the BSF personnel, in coordination with the local police, conducted a search operation in the area and found the drone that had 566-gm heroin attached with it.