‘Pak drone’ shot down, 566-gm heroin seized

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a drone and seized 566-gm heroin in Kasoke area of Ferozepur district on Monday. According to information, the drone had come from Pakistan territory near the border. Seizure of heroin along Pakistan border is a frequent occurrence. (Picture for representational purpose only)

The BSF stated that its 116th Battalion was conducting a search operation this morning under a campaign against drugs and traffickers when a drone was seen approaching from Pakistan’s side in Kasoke area. BSF personnel opened fire and successfully brought it down.

Subsequently, the BSF personnel, in coordination with the local police, conducted a search operation in the area and found the drone that had 566-gm heroin attached with it.