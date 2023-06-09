Pak drone shot down by BSF in Amritsar

As Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit is on two-day visit to border areas of the state and was in Amritsar on Thursday, a drone spotted near the border in this district, was shot down by the troops of Border Security Force (BSF). On Wednesday night, troops of BSF heard a buzzing sound of a suspected drone near Bhaini Rajputana village of Amritsar district. (HT Photo)

As per a BSF spokesperson, on Wednesday night, troops of BSF heard a buzzing sound of a suspected drone near Bhaini Rajputana village of Amritsar district. As per the laid down drill, troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone.

“Meanwhile, the police naka team also joined BSF party, and a joint search was launched in the area. During the search, a drone in broken condition was recovered from a farming field adjacent to Rajatal - Bharopal - Daoke Tri - junction, on the outskirts of Bhaini Rajputana village”, he said. He added, “The recovered drone is a Quadcopter of model DJI Matrice 300RTK series. Yet another Pakistani drone was brought down by alert BSF troops in Amritsar Sector”.

2.5-kg heroin recovered in Tarn Taran

Continuing the special drive against trans-border smuggling networks, Tarn Taran Police and BSF in a joint operation have recovered a drone with 2.5-kg heroin during search in area of Wan village in Tarn Taran. “A motorbike left behind by the smugglers was also recovered after the area was cordoned off due to a drone intrusion from Pakistan. An FIR has been registered and investigation is going on,” said a police spokesperson.