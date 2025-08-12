Pak intruder killed after BSF opens fire along IB in Kathua

A Pakistani intruder was killed after being shot at by the BSF while attempting to sneak into this side from across the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said. A Pakistani intruder was killed after being shot at by the BSF while attempting to sneak into this side from across the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said. (PTI File)

The Border Security Force (BSF) said they are lodging a protest with their Pakistani counterparts over the incident.

The officials said BSF troops noticed some intruders trying to sneak into this side between Chandwan and Kothey border outposts in the Hiranagar sector around 4 pm and were challenged to stop.

The intruders paid no heed to the repeated warnings, prompting the BSF personnel manning the forward posts to open fire, resulting in injuries to one of them, the officials said.

The injured intruder was arrested and immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment, the officials said, adding he was later referred to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Vijaypur for specialised treatment but he succumbed to his injuries.

The identity and the motive behind his abortive attempt to infiltrate into this side were matters of further investigation, the officials said.

They said the body is likely to be repatriated to Pakistan.

“BSF troops observed suspicious movement wherein a Pak National was observed crossing the IB and approaching aggressively towards the border fence in district Kathua, Jammu.

“He was warned by alert troops but paid no heed. BSF troops sensing threat fired on his legs. Later on, he was taken into BSF custody. Protest being lodged with counterpart,” the border guarding force said in a statement here.

Kishtwar encounter: Security forces scan jungles, fire UBGL grenades into cave

Security forces continued to scan jungles of Kishtwar district for the second consecutive day on Monday to track down two terrorists, said officials.

“Army, which is leading the counter-terror operations in the dense jungles, fired grenades into a suspected hideout on Monday. The soldiers fired grenades with UBGL into a cavity on a steep slope,” said a police officer.

The terrorists are believed to be hiding inside a cave on a cliff at Bhagna forest in Dool area, some 25 km from Kishtwar town, he added.

The search operation in the forest area started early Sunday following intelligence input about the presence of two most wanted Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists — Riyaz Ahmad and Mudassar Hazari — who are active in the district for the past eight years and carrying a reward of ₹10 lakh each.

The hiding terrorists opened fire on the search parties at 6.30 am on Sunday and fled deep into the forest in the face of retaliation.

The cordon and search operation was strengthened with the joining of more reinforcements from the army, including para commandos, police and CRPF, and deployment of drones.

The police officer said, it appears that the two terrorists have hidden themselves inside the cave on a cliff.