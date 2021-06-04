Pakistan denies Sikh jatha nod to visit, cites second Covid wave

The Sikh jatha (group) of pilgrims won’t be visiting historic gurdwaras in Pakistan on the martyrdom day of the fifth Sikh Master, Guru Arjan Dev, on June 6 as the neighbouring country has declined permission, citing the second wave of Covid-19.

The jatha was scheduled to leave for Pakistan by the Attari-Wagah border checkpost on June 6 to attend a religious function being organised at Gurdwara Dehra Sahib, the place of martyrdom in Lahore, to mark the anniversary.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which leads the jatha, had made preparations for the visit. “This time, the Government of India allowed the jatha to go but we did not get permission from Pakistan in view of the pandemic,” SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur said.

SGPC assistant secretary (media) Kulwinder Singh Ramdas said Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) president Satwant Singh had given the information over phone. He said pilgrims who had deposited their passports could collect them from the pilgrimage department of the SGPC.

According to a bilateral agreement signed in 1950 to guarantee the rights of minorities in both countries after the Partition, about 3,000 Sikh pilgrims are allowed to visit gurdwaras in Pakistan on four religious occasions: The birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, the martyrdom anniversary of Guru Arjan Dev, the foundation day of Khalsa Panth (Baisakhi) and the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.