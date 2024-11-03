Pakistan: Sikh pilgrims from UK, US, Canada to get visa within 30 mins

Pakistan government has announced that Sikhs from the US, Canada and Britain will receive free online visas within 30 minutes upon arrival in the country to pay obeisance to their holy shrines situated in across the country. The minister said that the facility extends also to Sikhs of Indian origin residing in these countries. (HT File)

The announcement was made by Pakistan’s interior minister Mohsin Naqvi during a meeting with a 44-member delegation of Sikh pilgrims from the United States held at Lahore on Thursday.

“You’re welcome to visit Pakistan up to 10 times a year and we will welcome you every time. Applicants only need to fill out a form to receive a visa in 30 minutes,” Naqvi told the Sikh delegation.

The minister said that the facility extends also to Sikhs of Indian origin residing in these countries.

Naqvi also announced that several Sikh heritage sites in Pakistan will be opened for visits, and no permit would be required in this regard. “The government wished that more and more pilgrims, including young Sikhs, should visit Pakistan,” he said.

The visiting Sikhs expressed their appreciation for the free online visa facility, stating that it has made travel much easier. “We are also interested in exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan,” they said.

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC), that manages affairs of the major historic gurdwaras under the patronage of Pakistan’s Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), has welcomed the move.

“It will encourage visits to holy sites including Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib Kartarpur. The plan aims to host up to one million Sikh pilgrims annually, showing strong support for the community,” the gurdwara body wrote in a post on X.

Pertinently, the announcement is made 15 days before the Parkash Gurpurb (birth anniversary of Guru Nanak), which is celebrated at Gurdwara Janam Asthan and Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on a large scale. Pilgrims from various countries including India, US, UK, Canada arrive at the sacred place to attend the celebration.

Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of founder of Sikh religion Guru Nanak, and final resting place Kartarpur Sahib are situated in Pakistan, besides many other historic gurdwaras like Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Hasan Abdal, Gurdwara Dehra Sahib, Lahore, Gurdwara Sacha Sauda and heritage Sikh sites related to Maharaja Ranjit Singh-led Sikh kingdom.

In a major change in visa policy, Pakistan has completely waived visa fee for 124 countries from August 14 this year to boost tourism and investment.