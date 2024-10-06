Panchayat polls: SAD seeks deadline extension for filing nominations alleging violence in Moga

Faridkot: A day after filing nominations for panchayat elections in the state concluded, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday urged the State Election Commission (SEC) to extend the deadline for filing of nominations for the panchayat polls alleging that the Opposition candidates did not allow them to file nominations in Moga. Panchayat elections in Punjab are scheduled for October 15 and nominations came to a close on Friday.

SAD senior leader Daljit Singh Cheema said that they have appealed to the SEC to order fresh dates for filling nominations of sarpanches and panches in 15 villages of Dharmkot assembly constituency of Moga district where candidates from the Opposition parties refrained them from filing nominations on Friday.

“The candidates of the Opposition parties attacked us and snatched our files,” Cheema said.

Cheema wrote to the SEC claiming that 20 candidates from three villages of Moga assembly constituency had submitted their nomination papers to the returning officer on time on October 4. “The officers did not issue receipt to the candidates.”

“We have demanded action against the erring official and those involved in the attack,” Cheema added.

