 Panchkula: 25-year-old man killed in hit-and-run - Hindustan Times
Panchkula: 25-year-old man killed in hit-and-run

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 16, 2024 05:09 AM IST

Man killed, friend injured in Chandimandir accident. Manmohan Singh Mehta died after Activa hit by tipper. Driver fled, case registered.

A 25-year-old man was killed after the Activa he was riding on was hit by a tipper near Chandimandir light point on Sunday evening. His friend was injured in the mishap.

A 25-year-old man was killed after the Activa he was riding on was hit by a tipper near Chandimandir light point on Sunday evening. His friend was injured in the mishap. (HT File)
A 25-year-old man was killed after the Activa he was riding on was hit by a tipper near Chandimandir light point on Sunday evening. His friend was injured in the mishap. (HT File)

The deceased was identified as Manmohan Singh Mehta of Sector 20, Chandigarh.

The victim’s brother Ved Prakash told the police that on April 14, around 5.40pm, he got a call informing him that Manmohan had met with an accident. He immediately rushed to the spot and found out that his brother was riding pillion on his friend, Yogesh’s Activa. When the duo had reached the Chandimandir lightpoint, a tipper, bearing a Haryana registration number, had hit the two-wheeler from the back. As a result, Manmohan and Yogesh fell on the road and were run over by the tipper, leaving Mehta dead.

Both were rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where Manmohan was declared brough dead while Yogesh was rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in a critical state.

The tipper driver fled the spot, leaving the vehicle behind.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (act endangering human life), 304A (causing death by negligence), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Chandimandir police station.

