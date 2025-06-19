Panchkula: 3 booked for pilfering gas from LPG cylinders

Three persons, including the owner of a Kalka-based gas agency, were booked after 44 domestic and three commercial LPG cylinders were found to be underweight due to alleged gas pilferage. During checking, 44 domestic and three commercial LPG cylinders were found to be underweight due to alleged gas pilferage. (HT Photo)

While the owner of the agency, M/S Kalka Jee Gas, has not been booked by name, the other two accused have been identified as Deepak, the driver of the truck in which the cylinders were being transported, and his assistant, Rohit Kumar, both residents of Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

Complainant Sunil Kumar, an inspector with the food supply department of Kalka, said that on Tuesday, at 11.55 am, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjay Kumar of the CM flying squad informed him that they had received a tip-off that a vehicle loaded with gas cylinders was stationed at Pinjore’s Kiratpur village, and its driver and assistant were stealing gas from filled cylinders and refilling other cylinders.

Following this, Sunil Kumar, along with officials of the legal metrology department, rushed to the spot.

During checking, the team found 64 cylinders – four commercial and 60 domestic units, in the vehicle. Out of these, 44 domestic cylinders and three commercial gas cylinders contained less gas than the stipulated weight. The driver and the assistant were arrested on the spot but later let off on bail. The case has been registered under Section 7 of the Essential Commodities Act.