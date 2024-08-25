Panchkula: 34-year-old govt job aspirant duped of 4.5 lakh

In yet another case of online stock fraud, a 34-year-old government job aspirant was duped of ₹4.54 lakh in Panchkula. The police lodged an FIR under Sections 316 (2) and 318 (4) of BNS at the cyber crime police station in Sector 12, Panchkula. (HT Photo)

The victim, Anil Kumar, hails from Hisar and lives in Sector 26, Panchkula, in a rented accommodation.

He told police that he was an engineering graduate and preparing for a government job exam. On July 12, he received a phone call, offering him high returns if he invested in the stock market. He was asked to download a mobile app and invest money through it, following which he paid ₹4.54 lakh.

He eventually realised that it was a fraudulent scheme, following which he approached the police. On his complaint, police lodged an FIR under Sections 316 (2) and 318 (4) of BNS at the cyber crime police station in Sector 12.

Cyber criminals extort ₹3.50 lakh from bus conductor

In another case of cyber fraud, a 43-year-old bus conductor lost ₹3.50 lakh to extortion and blackmail.

In his complaint, Randhir Singh, 43, of Sector 26, Panchkula, told police that he worked as a bus conductor. On August 5, he received a video call from a person wearing a police uniform and claiming to be from crime branch, New Delhi. Randhir alleged that the caller informed him that his obscene video clip was being shared on social media and the woman in the video had lodged a complaint against him.

The caller said to delete the clip, he needed to get in touch with a YouTuber. Randhir said when he called the YouTuber, he asked him to pay ₹3.50 lakh to get the video deleted. After a few days, the man posing as a cop called him again, demanding ₹1 lakh, as his seniors had got to know of the clip or else he will be arrested. It was then he realised that he had fallen prey to cyber fraud.

Police have launched a probe after registering a case under Sections 308 (2), 319 (2), 318 (4) and 61 of BNS.