Haryana polls: AAP must bring SYL water to Haryana, then talk about change, says CM Saini

While campaigning in Barwala on Saturday, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Arvind Kejriwal, alleging, “Kejriwal is facing serious allegations, court took cognisance of the same and he went to jail, but he did not resign from CM post.” Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini campaigning for BJP’s Panchkula candidate Gian Chand Gupta in Barwala on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Saini, while addressing a rally on Saturday to seek votes for BJP candidate from Panchkula, Gian Chand Gupta, claimed, “Kejriwal used to talk big that he would resign if allegations were made against him. After coming out of jail he is talking of ‘badlav’. I urge him not to trap Haryana in the quagmire of corruption.”

Saini said, “The AAP has its government in Punjab, first Arvind Kejriwal should go there and work for providing Sutlej-Yamuna Link’s (SYL’s) water to Haryana and then talk about changing Haryana.”

Saini alleged, “It was Kejriwal who used to stand on platforms and say that the Congress is a corrupt party, and used to swear upon his children that he would never form an alliance with them, and today he wants to do corruption with them, that’s why both parties have come together.”

Accusing BJP of large scale corruption, Congress candidate Chander Mohan on Saturday said, “All kinds of corruption by BJP in Panchkula will be investigated when the Congress comes to power.”

Launching a scathing attack on his rival, Gian Chand Gupta, he alleged, “ Gupta ji is a senior and experienced leader, but I am really sorry to say that he has failed miserably to address even the most basic needs of the constituency. City residents are clamouring for basic things like pucca roads and street lights.”

“The BJP in the last 10 years have openly looted people in the name of development, only the favourites were favoured,” claimed Mohan, adding that the city suffers from problems, like broken roads, waterlogging, lack of clean drinking water, frequent power cuts, stray animal menace among others.

The Congress candidate said, “The people of Panchkula have been misled for the last 10 years by the BJP, which has told them lies about development.”