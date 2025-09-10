Search
Wed, Sept 10, 2025
Panchkula: Baltana man loses control of his bike, dies after head hits stationary car

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Published on: Sept 10, 2025 08:30 am IST

The accident occurred on Monday night when Shivam was returning after a party with his childhood friends, said Panchkula police

A 32-year-old man died after losing control of his motorcycle near the Sector-19 underbridge in Panchkula on Monday night.

Shivam is survived by his wife, a three-year-old daughter, his brother and his parents. (HT Photo for representation)
The deceased, identified as Shivam Rajput, from Baltana worked as a contractor for a private company in Sonipat and had recently returned home, said police.

The accident occurred on Monday night when Shivam was returning after a party with his childhood friends. He parted ways with his friends at around 9.30 pm.

Around 10 pm, Shivam was riding towards Panchkula via the underpass when the mishap occurred.

He reportedly lost control of his motorcycle on a speed breaker in Sector 19, causing him to fall. His head struck to the alloy wheel of a stationary car, causing serious head injuries.

He was immediately rushed to the Panchkula civil hospital, but succumbed to grievous injuries. Following a post-mortem examination, his body was handed over to his family on Tuesday evening. The family returned to their native village in Uttar Pradesh for cremation.

Shivam is survived by his wife, a three-year-old daughter, his brother and his parents.

The Sector-19 police post is conducting further probe.

