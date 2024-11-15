Panchkula blames Mohali for its worsening air quality

With Panchkula’s air quality also breaching the 300 mark, entering the very category, the district administration has blamed the stubble burning cases in Mohali for its rising pollution crisis. SK Nayar, president of the Citizens’ Welfare Association, Panchkula, stated Chandigarh started adopting preventive steps like water-spraying on and around roads to control pollution. (HT File Photo)

The AQI in Panchkula, which had remained in the good to satisfactory range a month ago, slipped into the poor category (200-300) earlier this week, and as of Thursday, reached the very poor category with a reading of 302.

In tackling the poor air quality, deputy commissioner Monica Gupta said they had recorded five incidents of stubble burning in the district, adding that show-cause notices had been issued to 16 officers and employees in connection with these incidents, with further action expected against those who fail to provide a satisfactory explanation.

However, Gupta shifted the focus to neighbouring Mohali, stating that the district had seen a higher number of stubble burning cases, leading to worsening air quality in Panchkula.

Despite these actions, the lack of remedial measures in Panchkula has drawn concern from local residents. SK Nayar, president of the Citizens’ Welfare Association, Panchkula, stated Chandigarh started adopting preventive steps like water-spraying on and around roads to control pollution. “It is a sorry state of affairs that Panchkula has not seen such measures so far,” he said.

Meanwhile, Panchkula mayor Kulbhushan Goyal downplayed the situation, stating that the AQI in Panchkula was still better than that of Chandigarh and Mohali, but acknowledged that the proximity to Mohali was contributing to the pollution levels in the area.