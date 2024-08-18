Panchkula court stays conversion of old-age home

A local court has ordered a status quo on Panchkula municipal corporation’s (MC’s) proposed conversion of the seven-storey Old-Age Home in Sector 27 into a rest house. During the hearing, it was alleged that the Panchkula MC, without any authority, had initiated plans to convert the Old Age Home into a rest house akin to a hotel, a move they argued would be detrimental to the community. (HT Photo)

The order was issued by Panchkula civil judge Arunima Chauhan in response to a petition filed by advocate Pankaj Chandgothia and his wife Sangeeta, who argued that the civic body’s plan to repurpose the building would undermine its original intent of senior citizens’ welfare.

The petitioners raised concerns over the corporation’s agenda to convert the facility, which was inaugurated earlier this year by the chief minister, into a rest house. The building, constructed at a cost of ₹11.66 crore on 0.888 acre of land, was specifically designed to accommodate senior citizens. It features 90 rooms, a general ward, nursing stations, a dining area, kitchen, and a waiting lounge, providing comprehensive care for the elderly.

During the hearing, it was alleged that the MC, without any authority, had initiated plans to convert the Old-Age Home into a rest house, akin to a hotel, a move they argued would be detrimental to the community. In response, the civic body’s counsel contended that the project was still in the discussion phase and no formal decision had been made.

While acknowledging the potential impact on senior citizens and the public, the court directed that the status quo should be maintained regarding the property until a detailed reply is filed by MC.

The court emphasised the importance of balancing society’s interests at large with those of the government, particularly concerning the welfare of senior citizens.

The corporation has been instructed to file its written statement by October 7.

The court also specifically asked for a report on the current condition of the Old-Age Home and the necessity of its conversion. The court has also directed that a power of attorney on behalf of the municipal corporation be submitted on the same date.

The proposed agenda for converting the facility is set to be discussed in the MC House meeting on August 21.