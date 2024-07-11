Panchkula: DC hears plaints of 42 people at ‘samadhan camp’; orders action

Deputy commissioner Yash Garg on Wednesday, taking cognisance of the inconvenience faced by the people of BPL colony, directed the district panchayat and development officer to construct a lane. A Samadhan camp will be organised in Barwala community centre on July 13 and 14 from 9 am onwards. (HT Photo)

The directions were issues on the complaint of the people of Bataur village.

He was addressing the problems of people during the ‘samadhan camp’ at Panchkula mini secretariat. He also gave instructions to start the old age pension of a woman on the spot.

On the complaint of Brij Kishore, of Sector 19, Garg asked the municipal corporation to prune the trees. Chand Kiran of Sector21 requested for installation of electric lights in the colony. Garg directed the district panchayat and development officer to investigate Ramesh Kumar’s complaint regarding land dispute.

Garg directed the electricity department to submit a report on Karn Singh’s complaint regarding compensation for his dead buffalo. He also asked the officials to prepare a report on the installation of dams in various villages.

Lal Singh, in his complaint, said that the drain of the forest department flows along his land, due to which soil of his field is getting eroded. The DC directed the forest department to solve the matter.

A Samadhan camp will be organised in Barwala community centre on July 13 and 14 from 9 am onwards.