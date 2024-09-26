Panchkula: Elect clean, educated leaders to form government, says Prem Garg

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Panchkula Prem Garg on Wednesday called for electing clean and educated people to form government. AAP candidate Prem Garg interacts with a shopkeeper in Sector-20 market in Panchkula on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

“The time has come for a significant change in our country’s political and media discourse,” said Garg, while campaigning in different parts of Panchkula. He emphasised that just as the world is rapidly evolving with advancements in technology and lifestyle, India too must embrace change to meet the new challenges of the 21st century.

Garg highlighted the transformative impact of social media over the last 15-20 years and said, “No other era has witnessed such rapid and widespread change, and it is essential for Indian politics to evolve accordingly.”

He said, “The days when individuals with criminal backgrounds could manipulate the system using money and muscle power are over. Today, educated and aware citizens are demanding more transparency and accountability in governance.”

“India has been independent for 77 years, but our political mindset is still trapped in traditional power structures,” said Garg. He urged individuals with a clean image and intellectual acumen to enter politics, asserting that only when educated and honest leaders take charge, can the country effectively address issues like corruption and systemic inefficiencies.