Panchkula: Former Haryana govt driver booked for forging travel data

A driver posted in the Haryana archives department has been booked for falsifying distance travelled data in a government vehicle’s logbook. As per the complaint, Shiv Charan, hailing from Kaithal, was appointed as a driver in the Haryana department of archives by the orders of the then director, an IAS officer, through Daksh Detective Security Services Private Limited in 2019. (Getty image)

The matter came to fore on the complaint of director, archives department, Haryana, Irrigation Bhawan, Sector 5, Panchkula.

As per the complaint, Shiv Charan, hailing from Kaithal, was appointed as a driver in the department by the orders of the then director, an IAS officer, through Daksh Detective Security Services Private Limited in 2019.

He was tasked with driving a jeep for the department. After the transfer of the said officer, Charan was removed from the department on January 31, 2020.

Later, it was discovered that Charan had made fake entries about 24,013 km in the logbook under the name of 10 employees of the department. All 10 employees verified in writing that they never used the vehicle and the driver got their signatures under threat.

As per the FIR, Charan was hired on the orders of the IAS officer and remained posted with him. Charan has already been declared a proclaimed offender by various district courts in several cases of cheque bounce, it added.

He has been booked under Sections 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged [document or electronic record]), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 5 police station.