Panchkula IAF personnel loses ₹2 lakh in fake medical appointment app fraud

A city-based Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel, posted at 3 BRD, Chandigarh, allegedly lost ₹2 lakh after downloading a fake appointment booking application while searching for a neurosurgeon’s contact number on Justdial to book an appointment for his wife’s medical check-up in Jaipur. The complainant reported the matter on the national cyber crime helpline and portal. (HT File)

According to the FIR registered at the cyber crime police station, Sector 20, on Monday, the complainant, a resident of Chandimandir Cantonment, received a call on October 17 while travelling to Jaipur with his wife for the check-up.

The caller allegedly told him to book an appointment through an application and asked him to make an online payment of ₹5. He subsequently received a WhatsApp link, which automatically downloaded an application on his mobile phone.

After attempting the payment, he noticed suspicious activity on his phone. Around two hours later, he received messages about unauthorised deductions from his State Bank of India (SBI) account. He later received calls from HDFC Bank regarding suspicious transactions.

On October 21, he received alerts about multiple transactions on his ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank and SBI credit cards. According to the complaint, a total of ₹2,32,500 was fraudulently withdrawn or charged.

The complainant reported the matter on the national cyber crime helpline and portal. Police registered an FIR under Section 318(4), 316(2), 336(3), 338, 340 and 61 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway.