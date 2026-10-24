Pvt bank manager among 6 held for opening 37 mule accounts for cybercrime

New Delhi: Police said on Friday that six people, including a private bank manager, have been arrested for opening and providing over 37 mule accounts to cyber scamsters and duping over ₹7.4 crore. Police said the accounts allegedly provided were used in 99 cyber fraud cases registered on the national cybercrime portal. A portion of the proceeds was converted into cryptocurrency. (Representative photo)

Police said the accounts allegedly provided were used in 99 cyber fraud cases registered on the national cybercrime portal. A portion of the proceeds was converted into cryptocurrency.

The accounts were opened using forged signatures and KYC documents procured from daily-wage labourers without informing them,

“We found that a private bank in Tri Nagar had at least 20 mule bank accounts. A probe revealed 17 more mule accounts at Saraswati Vihar branch. Police examined one such account and found that the account holder, Rahul, had neither visited the branch nor opened the account. Fraudsters used his account details,” said an officer.

Police said they later found the account holders’ addresses non-existent, and that the photographs and KYC documents were not captured in live format.

“The probe led to Mayank Kapoor alias Rinku, 35, an alleged operator of the mule accounts. He was arrested from Baba Haridas Nagar in Delhi,” said DCP (northwest) Akanksha Yadav.

During interrogation, Kapoor allegedly disclosed that he arranged SIM cards in the names of daily-wage labourers and obtained their KYC documents and photographs by contacting them over mobile phones on the pretext of loan approval.

DCP said Kapoor came into contact with Shobhit Aggarwal, 38, manager of the private bank at the Saraswati Vihar branch, who allegedly helped open accounts without the account holders being physically present. They allegedly forged signatures in the account holders’ names.

“Aggarwal later introduced Kapoor to Sushant Kumar, manager of the Tri Nagar branch. With the alleged assistance of bank employees, the accused arranged for 37 accounts at the two branches,” she said.

Police also found that bank sales team members Manoj, Ankur, Fatma and Pankaj allegedly processed the accounts, which the two branch managers later approved. The proceeds of the cybercrime were allegedly routed through these accounts, with a portion paid to Aggarwal and the rest converted into cryptocurrency.

“We arrested Aggarwal and the four sales staff members on October 18. During searches, the team recovered 63 Aadhaar cards, 60 PAN cards, and 55 passport-size photos,” the DCP added.