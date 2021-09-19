Panchkula jeweller foils robbery bid, sustains injuries

A 45-year-old jeweller sustained injuries on his head and wrist as he put up a fight with three robbers who tried to loot his shop at gunpoint in broad daylight in Sector 8, Panchkula, on Saturday.

A resident of Sector 15, Panchkula, Sandeep Verma, owns Maa Luxmi Jewellers in the Sector-8 market.

“Just like on any other day, I opened my shop at 10:30 am. Around 12 pm, three youths entered the shop and told me to sit quietly. One of them was holding a countrymade revolver and another was holding a knife,” Verma told police.

As Verma made an escape bid and ran towards the exit, one of them attacked him on his head with a knife. However, he managed to come out and raise the alarm, following which the trio fled.

With blood oozing from his head and wrist, he was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, by another shopkeeper. “Verma put up a tough fight with the goons and pushed them out of his shop. With his courage, he could stop the loot,” said inspector Aman, in-charge, crime branch.

Deputy commissioner of police Mohit Handa visited the hospital, where Verma is undergoing treatment. On the basis of his complaint, a case has been registered under Sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 398 (attempt to commit robbery or dacoity when armed with deadly weapon) of the Indian Penal Code besides under the Arms Act.

Auto driver rounded up

Police are yet to figure out how the trio reached the market. However, they hired an auto to escape. “We have identified the auto and rounded up the auto driver. Investigation is on,” said inspector Aman.

Four teams have been constituted, including two of the crime branch and one each of the detective staff and Sector-7 police station, where the case was registered.

Police have obtained CCTV images of the suspects, who were masked. Their sketches have also been prepared.