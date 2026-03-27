Panchkula man held for breaking into woman’s house, stabbing her

Two days after a man intruded into a woman’s house and attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon in Kings Valley Society, Gulabgarh Road, Dera Bassi, on Tuesday, police cracked the case with the accused’s arrest. Following his arrest, the accused allegedly attempted to escape custody by jumping from a room, and injured his right arm and feet, said police. (HT)

He was identified as Ramesh Kumar, resident of Budhanpur, Sector 16, Panchkula. The police also recovered a sharp-edged weapon and Honda Activa used in the crime, which they attributed to a monetary dispute.

Giving details, Mohali SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans said the accused, wearing a helmet, unlawfully entered the residence of a woman in Kings Valley Society on Tuesday. The accused attempted to murder the victim using a sharp-edged weapon, leaving her with stab injuries.

In this regard, an FIR was registered at the Dera Bassi police station under Sections 115 (2), 126 (2), 333 and 118 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Under the supervision of Dera Bassi SP Bikramjit Singh Brar, a special team was constituted to trace and apprehend the accused. The team, led by Dera Bassi SHO inspector Sumit Mor, worked diligently using technical inputs and human intelligence, the SSP said.

Their sustained efforts led to the successful identification and arrest of the accused. Following his arrest, the accused allegedly attempted to escape custody by jumping from a room. However, he fell, and sustained injuries to his right arm and feet in the failed escape attempt, said police.