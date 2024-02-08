Panchkula man held with 41.2 gms heroin

A resident of Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 5, in possession of 41.25 gms heroin worth ₹2 lakh got arrested on Wednesday by anti-narcotics team with the help of sniffer dog, shared Inspector Ajit Singh. The accused has been identified as Navdeep Uppal. The police said they acted on a tip-off and booked Uppal under the NDPS Act. He was produced in court on Thursday and sent to three day police remand.

A resident of Mansa Devi Complex, Panchkula, got arrested by anti-narcotics team with the help of a sniffer dog. (HT File Photo)