Panchkula man held with 41.2 gms heroin
Feb 08, 2024 10:41 PM IST
A resident of Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 5, was arrested with 41.25 gms heroin worth ₹2 lakh. Identified as Navdeep Uppal, he was booked under the NDPS Act and sent to police remand.
A resident of Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 5, in possession of 41.25 gms heroin worth ₹2 lakh got arrested on Wednesday by anti-narcotics team with the help of sniffer dog, shared Inspector Ajit Singh. The accused has been identified as Navdeep Uppal. The police said they acted on a tip-off and booked Uppal under the NDPS Act. He was produced in court on Thursday and sent to three day police remand.
