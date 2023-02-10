Panchkula MC likely to give free STP connections to 12 villages

The Panchkula Municipal Corporation (MC) is likely to give free connections of sewage treatment plants (STPs) set up under the AMRUT scheme to 12 villages.

The corporation will propose this agenda in the upcoming House meeting which is scheduled for February 15.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said the work of sewage treatment plants was completed at eight places in 12 villages under the AMRUT scheme at the cost of ₹48 crore.

He said in 12 villages, seven STPs are ready, but still people are not taking the connections. When checked, they complained that because of financial constraints they cannot take the connections.

“People of these villages are still throwing their waste in open drains. Hence, we have proposed to give them connections free of cost by the corporation, so that they get the facility and we can start the facility of STPs,” he said.

“Because under the AMRUT scheme, we had floated a tender of ₹48 crore with maintenance for five years. Most likely, the work will be finished in ₹32 crore and the balance amount can be used to give the facility free of cost to the villagers. Also, the corporation will ensure the repair work of many village roads,” he added.