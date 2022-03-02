Panchkula MC to develop more sectors through land pooling

New sectors through land pooling on the lines of Mohali are on the cards in Panchkula.

The municipal corporation (MC) will table a proposal to develop these sectors in the next House meeting on March 7.

This will be the first time that MC will carry out the sectors’ development, which was so far handled by the Haryana Urban Development Authority and the Haryana Housing Board.

“The master plan of Kot Billa Urban Complex (Panchkula Extension Part 2), prepared in 2013, comprises creation and development of Sectors 1 to 24 by MC. For this, a land pooling policy will be rolled out, under which, owners can hand over their land in lieu of compensation for city’s development,” mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said.

He said, “Mohali has witnessed rapid development through GMADA’s land pooling policy. We will emulate this in Panchkula, where under Section 42 of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, development of urban areas comes under MC’s purview. Many projects have been developed under the land pooling scheme in Punjab and Gujarat, but it has never been implemented seriously in Haryana.”

Under its land pooling scheme, MC plans to give 1,000 to 1,200 square yards’ residential or commercial plot to land owners in lieu of one acre of land.

This way, the mayor said, MC will neither have to acquire land by paying money nor will there be any fear of enhancement by court in future.

“Apart from this, the benefit of TDR (transfer development rights) can be given by the corporation on allotment of land and additional FAR (floor area ratio) on residential plots or commercial units in the adjacent sector,” he said.

Once cleared by MC, the proposal will be sent to the urban local bodies department for approval.