Panchkula: Recovered boiled claws were of leopard, says report; two booked

Following confirmation from forensic analysis that recovered animal claws belonged to a leopard, Pinjore police have registered a case against two individuals under the Wildlife Protection Act. The case stems from a raid conducted on May 10, 2024, by a joint team comprising forest department officials and a member of People for Animals (PFA). (HT Photo)

The case stems from a raid conducted on May 10, 2024, by a joint team comprising forest department officials and a member of People for Animals (PFA). Acting on confidential information, the team searched Rambagh, Bhairon Colony in Kalka, where they discovered four boiled animal claws inside the hut of a woman identified as Anguri Devi, who fled the scene during the raid.

During the same operation, a snare (kakdi) and a net (jaal) were also found in the nearby hut of a man named Jeetu. In his statement, Jeetu claimed that the items were placed there by an individual named Azad, with whom he denied having any contact.

To verify the species, the forest department sent the recovered claws for forensic testing to Dehradun on May 15, 2024. The test results, received via email on April 23, confirmed the biological samples to be of a leopard.

Following the confirmation, forest officer Surjeet Singh filed a formal complaint and the Pinjore police registered an FIR against Anguri and Jeetu under Sections 9, 39, and 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act. The police said a probe was on.