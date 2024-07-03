Panchkula residents decry Haryana govt’s decision to allow stilt+four buildings

A day after the Haryana government allowed construction of stilt+four floor buildings in residential sectors, former chief of army staff Gen VP Malik (retd), one of the most vocal voices against such structures, termed the move a “huge disappointment”. Haryana government has allowed construction of stilt+four floor buildings in residential sectors. (HT Photos)

“The builder lobby has prevailed,” said Malik, while adding, “The suffering, losses on account of stilt+four constructions and agitations that had led to a halt on such constructions have not been taken into consideration. We are back to square one.”

In a stilt+four building, the ground floor is raised above the ground level by creating an open space on pillars or stilts. The stilt floor is typically used for parking or storage, while the upper floors are used for residential purposes.

On Monday, the Haryana government, after a 16-month ban, had decided to allow such constructions in residential sectors where the layout plan for building four dwelling units per plot or accommodating density of 18 persons per plot stands approved.

Barely three months before the state goes to polls, the government also decided to grant approval for constructing stilt+four floors in residential areas where layout plan for building three dwelling units per plot is already approved and the plot abuts 10-metre or more wide road for access.

However, this would be contingent on inking of a mutual consent agreement between all adjoining plot allottees or keeping side setbacks of a certain dimension on every floor from the neighbouring plots to ensure better aeration and sunlight, top officials said.

“Mutual consent between neighbours is not so easy. It is going to create disharmony,” said Malik, who from the outset has been backing the chorus to completely stall such constructions in old sectors, citing lack of infrastructure to support vertical growth.

‘Will lead to civic problems’

“Stilt+four buildings should not be allowed in old sectors that lack infrastructure and will lead to sewerage, water supply, electricity, parking and traffic control issues,” said SK Nayar, president of the Citizens’ Welfare Association (CWA).

He added that Panchkula residents will be forced to launch agitations before the forthcoming assembly elections if the government continued to ignore the voice of citizens.

President of the Federation of Residents Association (FORA), RP Malhotra said, “No doubt vertical growth is the need of the hour. We have been advocating to allow such constructions in developing sectors. But older sectors do not have requisite infrastructure to support the burden of these buildings. Just last year, the widespread flooding in Panchkula had highlighted the inadequate infrastructure, particularly drainage, along with water supply shortage and power outages.”

Realtors welcome move

Meanwhile, Suresh Aggarwal, president of the Haryana Property Consultants’ Federation, said, “The government needs to do away with the clause of taking no-objection certificate from neighbours, as this will lead to blackmailing. Owing to paucity of space, vertical group is the answer to affordable housing.”

Welcoming the government’s decision, Rajesh Dhanda, president of the Property Dealers’ Association, said the constructions that were halted for months will now be completed.