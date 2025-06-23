Panchkula: Woman arrested for possessing leopard body parts in Kalka

An investigation into the illegal possession of wildlife parts in the Kalka area led to the arrest of the accused Anguri Devi from Vasudevpura Market on Saturday. Based on this report, an FIR was registered at Pinjore Police Station on May 5, 2025, under Sections 9, 39, and 51 of the Act. (HT Photo for representation)

The case dates to May 10, 2024, when the forest department received a confidential tip-off regarding suspected leopard body parts being kept in a slum in Rambagh, Bhairon Colony. Acting swiftly, officials raided Anguri Devi’s hut and discovered four boiled leopard paws. Although the accused initially fled the scene, she has now been apprehended.

As immediate identification was difficult at the time of the raid, the paws were sent to the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) in Dehradun on May 15, 2024. On April 23, 2025, forensic analysis confirmed that they belonged to a panther (leopard), a highly protected Schedule-I species under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Based on this report, an FIR was registered at Pinjore Police Station on May 5, 2025, under Sections 9, 39, and 51 of the Act. She was produced in court, taken into one-day police remand, and later sent to judicial custody on Sunday.