Panipat court orders murder accused minor to perform community service at hospital

A Panipat court ordered a minor accused of murdering his classmate to perform six months of community service at the civil hospital, noting that the ruling aims to “steer his life in a positive direction.” A Panipat court ordered a minor accused of murdering his classmate to perform six months of community service at the civil hospital, noting that the ruling aims to “steer his life in a positive direction.” (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Principal magistrate, Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), Puneet Limbha was hearing a case pertaining to the murder of a minor student in November 2023 at a private coaching institute in the town.

The incident involved an altercation between the two minors, during which one attacked the other with a knife.

The victim remained seated on the stairs for ten minutes following the attack; he was finally taken to a local private hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Subsequently, CCTV footage and other evidence were retrieved, which brought the entire sequence of events to light.

Since the matter involved minors, it was brought before the JJB. The trial of the accused minor commenced before the Board, presided over by Justice Limbha, in the presence of two Board members: Advocate Ashima Kaushik and Ashok Kumar.

Officials said that during this case, the accused minor had already served a sentence of 18 months and 12 days at the observation home and had been out on trial for 11 months and 21 days.

Recognizing the potential for his reformation, the Board decided to grant him an opportunity to ensure that a mistake committed during his minority does not become a permanent defining identity for his future.

While delivering its verdict, the Board issued specific directives requiring the accused minor to perform community service at the local Civil Hospital for six months.

The court mandated that every institute conduct an internal audit every 15 days, during which enrolled students’ bags must be checked.

The JJB also noted that CCTV captured the entire incident, revealing that a classmate of the deceased who was present at the scene, demonstrated immense courage and bravery by aiding his friend during that critical hour.

He acted with remarkable composure, remained undeterred by the harrowing circumstances, and did not succumb to panic, it said.