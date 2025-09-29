Panipat shocker: Principal, driver booked as Class 2 boy hung upside down, beaten up

Police on Sunday have booked a principal and a bus driver of a private school in Panipat for alleged corporal punishment given to a 7-year-old, Class 2 student for not doing his homework. In another video, the school principal can be seen slapping two students continuously and pulling a student’s ears. (HT Photo for representation)

According to a complaint registered on Saturday, Dolly, the mother of the school boy, alleged that she spotted a video on social media, in which her son, who is enrolled in Class 2 at Srijan Public School in Panipat, was seen tied upside down with a window and the bus driver was seen beating him up.

Dolly said that after seeing the video, she along with other family members visited the school the same day and asked the school principal Reena about the incident. She further said that the school principal told them that their son had not completed his homework a few days ago and the principal had called the bus driver Ajay to scold their son.

“My son told us that Ajay took him to a room in the school and tied him upside down with a window. The driver slapped my son several times and made a video of the incident. Even he showed my son tied upside down to his friends on video call. He threatened my son to face dire consequences, if he revealed the incident to anyone,” she added.

She further said that she along with the school principal visited the house of the driver to know the reason for giving corporal punishment but he was not present there.

“Then, the driver sent a group of 20 men, who misbehaved with us and threatened us to face dire consequences, if the incident is reported to police,” the boy’s mother added.

The school principal acknowledged that she had called the bus driver to scold the student for not completing the homework but she got to know about the corporal punishment after his parents visited the school on Saturday and raised the issue.

“I am cooperating with the parents of the students. The services of the bus driver had been terminated earlier for indiscipline and poor behaviour,” the principal added.

Talking to HT, Panipat Model Town police station house officer (SHO) Jagminder said that the incident took place on September 23 and the boy’s family get to know about the incident on Saturday, after the bus driver shared a video in which the boy was seen tied upside down with a window and in another video, the principal was seen slapping the students.

“We have booked the school principal Reena and bus driver Ajay under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act. An investigation has been started and the duo will be arrested soon. The school principal failed to fulfill her duty,” the SHO added.

In another video, the school principal can be seen slapping two students continuously and pulling a student’s ears. On being asked about the act, the principal said that they were slapped for misbehaving with two sisters and she had appraised their parents about the incident the same day. Some parents alleged that the school principal used to ask students to clean the floor of the classroom and toilets as corporal punishment.