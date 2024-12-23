Panjab University Bachao Morcha writes to DGP, seeks suspension of cop seen arguing with student in video

The Panjab University Bachao Morcha have written to the UT director general of police (DGP) over alleged misbehaviour by the station house officer (SHO) of the Sector 3 Police Station, Narender Patial, with a student at the protest site on Saturday. Students alleged that SHO Narender Patial misbehaved with and threatened the student during the Global Alumni Meet. (HT file photo)

Students alleged that Patial misbehaved with and threatened the student during the Global Alumni Meet. They alleged that a request was already submitted to hold a meeting of students with the chancellor of the varsity through the V-C office and an email was also sent. However, the authorities did not accept the representation of the students, who in turn had announced that they would burn effigies of the chancellor and the V-C.

They also alleged that they were peacefully sitting at the protest site around 11.30 am when Patial rushed towards them and started threatening Karanveer Singh, of Punjab Nama party, with statements like, “Tenu vichalo parhdu.” (I will tear you apart) and, “Parcha Kardun , tera career barbad kardu,” (I will lodge false complaint against you and will destroy your career) and allegedly manhandled him.

“His behaviour has inflicted apprehension and alarmed the students of violence, arbitrary arrests and potential harassment at the hands of police officials in future.It is pertinent to mention that there are many complaints against Patial. The official has already faced a transfer for a case of extortion and criminal intimidation,” the students alleged.

A video of the SHO having a heated argument with Karanveer had gone viral on Saturday. Patial was also seen pushing the student in the beginning as per the video accessed by HT.