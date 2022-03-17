Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panjab University: NSUI protests against overcharging by shopkeepers at Stu-C
chandigarh news

Panjab University: NSUI protests against overcharging by shopkeepers at Stu-C

Students associated to the National Students Union of India (NSUI) held a protest at Panjab University on Wednesday, demanding regularisation of rates at shops in the vicinity of the Student Centre
The students alleged that the shopkeepers are overcharging and not following the rate list and demanded the intervention of the office of Panjab University’s dean students’ welfare (DSW) (HT File)
The students alleged that the shopkeepers are overcharging and not following the rate list and demanded the intervention of the office of Panjab University’s dean students’ welfare (DSW) (HT File)
Published on Mar 17, 2022 01:43 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Students associated to the National Students Union of India (NSUI) held a protest at Panjab University on Wednesday, demanding regularisation of rates at shops in the vicinity of the Student Centre.

The students alleged that the shopkeepers are overcharging and not following the rate list and demanded the intervention of the office of dean students’ welfare (DSW) . They assembled outside the DSW’s office and raised slogans against the varsity authorities. The protest culminated after the student representatives were invited to discuss the matter with the DSW.

NSUI member and former vice-president of Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) Rahul Kumar said, “We received the complaints from students and we also have the bills to prove that shopkeepers are overcharging. The authorities agreed to our demands.” The protesting students also demanded that the common rooms and guest rooms on the hostels be reopened as well.

After some students reported the same matter, the DSW office in January had also instructed the shops at the Student Centre to charge the rates of eatables as per the already approved rate list and display the rate list in front of their shops.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Chhote Lal has been into this street hawking business since 1978.

    Delhiwale: Not just a hot air balloon

    Chhote Lal has been into this street hawking business since 1978. Naturally, he is recognised in Old Delhi as a balloon seller. Not many people are aware of his other mode of living. That aspect of his career was revealed to his long-time patrons on a recent evening when he was sighted, after a prolonged absence, with his arm bandaged from wrist to shoulder. “I fell from my horse,” he says, here in Mohalla Qabristan.

  • Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik in connection with an alleged money laundering case at Ballard Estate, in Mumbai in February. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

    Bombay high court denies Nawab Malik release in money laundering case

    After he was arrested by the central last month under provisions of PMLA, Maharashtra minority affairs minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had filed a habeas corpus plea in the HC, claiming that his arrest and the consequent remands were illegal.

  • Students sit and study in the playground of a college in Bangalore on March 15, 2022, after an Indian court upheld a local ban on the hijab in classrooms, weeks after the edict stoked violent protests and renewed fears of discrimination against the country's Muslim minority. (Photo by Manjunath Kiran / AFP)

    Plea in SC against hijab ban; petitioners threaten boycott

    The appeal was filed by Niba Naaz, a pre-university (classes 11 and 12) student, through advocate Anas Tanwir. Naaz was one of the students who had sought to intervene in the pending petitions before the high court.

  • The bench underscored that the limitations imposed on religious practices on the ground of public order, morality and health would cover beliefs and practices even those considered essential or vital by those professing the religion (ANI)

    Decoding the Karnataka high court ruling on hijab

    Highlighting the limits on religious rights, the bench also banked upon the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment in the Sabrimala case to flag that the right to the freedom of religion is not absolute and that the State is empowered to make laws in religious matters, not confined to public order, morality and health.

  • The LG reviewed the status of ‘Use of Technology in Policing’, along with Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana and other senior Delhi govt officers. (PTI)

    Upgrade tech to combat crime on regular basis: LG tells Delhi police

    An officer, who was present at the meeting, said Delhi LG Anil Baijal appreciated the recently started e-Chittha (e-roster) system adopted by all 178 police stations. The LG also reviewed the status of ‘Use of Technology in Policing’, along with Commissioner of Police (CP) Delhi, Additional chief secretary (Home) and other senior officers.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out