Panjab University: NSUI protests against overcharging by shopkeepers at Stu-C
Students associated to the National Students Union of India (NSUI) held a protest at Panjab University on Wednesday, demanding regularisation of rates at shops in the vicinity of the Student Centre.
The students alleged that the shopkeepers are overcharging and not following the rate list and demanded the intervention of the office of dean students’ welfare (DSW) . They assembled outside the DSW’s office and raised slogans against the varsity authorities. The protest culminated after the student representatives were invited to discuss the matter with the DSW.
NSUI member and former vice-president of Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) Rahul Kumar said, “We received the complaints from students and we also have the bills to prove that shopkeepers are overcharging. The authorities agreed to our demands.” The protesting students also demanded that the common rooms and guest rooms on the hostels be reopened as well.
After some students reported the same matter, the DSW office in January had also instructed the shops at the Student Centre to charge the rates of eatables as per the already approved rate list and display the rate list in front of their shops.
