Panjab University organises seminar on Punjabi military warriors

Gyan Setu Think Tank in collaboration with Panjab University's (PU's) department of history organised a seminar on "Role of Punjabi Military Warriors and relevance of lessons from their Campaigns" at PU's Golden Jubilee Hall on Thursday. The seminar was highlighted in four sessions starting with inaugural session, followed by two panel discussions and a valedictory session.

The session went beyond the concept of Sikhs, concentrating on inclusiveness of Punjabis and their military consciousness. The inaugural session began with an introduction by the think tank’s convenor Lt Gen KJ Singh (retd). Iqbal Singh Lalpura was the chief guest and attended via virtual mode and PU vice-chancellor (V-C) Renu Vig was also in attendance. V-C of Eternal University Jaswinder Singh was the keynote speaker who briefly introduced various themes.

The first session chaired by Col DS Cheema (retd) with panelists, including Maj Gen PJS Sandhu (retd), Jashandeep Kang, Sukhmani Bal Riar and Ashish Kaul, discussed themes like the role of Punjabi journals, recruitment of Punjabis in British army, Guru Hargobind Singh and his battles, Sardar Baghel Singh, Punjab under the British and their relations, Baba Bidi Chand, Zorawar Singh ,etc, enlightening the audience. The second session chaired by Lt Gen RS Sujlana (retd) with panelists, including Maj Gen Raj Mehta (retd), Brig IJ Singh (retd), Lt Gen JS Cheema (retd) and Gurpreet Singh, highlighted relevance of the lessons from campaigns of Punjabi and Sikh warriors. The seminar was followed by the launch of a t-Shirt of the history department. The event saw the attendence of around 180 participants.