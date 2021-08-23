Panjab University panel recommends postponing UG entrance test to Sept 19

Panjab University’s (PU) admission facilitation committee has unanimously recommended that the common entrance test for undergraduate courses (PUCET-UG) be postponed from September 5 to September 19, as the varsity will not be able to get examination centres due to UPSC examination scheduled on the same day.

This was discussed on Friday during an online meeting of the committee, which has been constituted by vice-chancellor Raj Kumar. The exam was initially scheduled for June, but was postponed to August 14, before it was again deferred to September 5. The recommendations of the panel are subject to the V-C’s approval.

During the meeting, it was also observed that the number of candidates who have applied is less than previous year’s record. According to sources, there is a gap of around 1,500 applications in the UG entrance exam, compared to last year’s number.

A varsity official said, “We are getting a number of requests to extend the date of the entrance exam.”

The panel also recommended reopening the website of PU-CET (UG) from August 23 for registrations. The varsity has already conducted the common entrance exam for postgraduate courses. Last year, the varsity had scrapped the UG and PG entrance exams in view of the pandemic and admissions were conducted on merit basis. But the exams will be held in physical mode this year.

Panel recommends postponing of Phd entrance exam

The panel has also recommended that the PU-MPhil/PhD entrance exam be postponed from September 19 to October 3. It was initially scheduled for August 22.

Regarding admission to PG courses, the panel recommended that the date of filling online admission forms be extended up to August 30.

Meanwhile, the Panjab University Tourism and Hospitality Aptitude Test (PUTHA)-2021, is scheduled for August 24.