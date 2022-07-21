Panjab University to send proposal for technology centre on Panipat land to Centre
With Panjab University (PU) planning to set up a technology-enabling centre on its land at Panipat, Haryana, the varsity will send a proposal to the central government for funding.
A sub-committee of the university is in the middle of preparing a concept note that will be placed before the main committee before being sent to the concerned ministries of the Centre and Haryana state government.
PU plans to establish the centre focused on textiles on its two industrial 2,427sq yard and 1382sq yard plots in Panipat, which were donated by Devan Som Nath Arora in the year 1960.
The development comes after the PU senate in its meeting held in March approved the last year’s recommendations of a committee for setting up a technology-enabling centre on its Panipat land with funding from the government.
After the senate’s decision, a committee was again constituted to chalk out detailed modalities and a proposal for placing before various ministries of centre and the Haryana government.
A member of the committee said the concept note will include the details on basic requirements and a brief proposal about the project. “The committee is of the view that the passing out students of the University should be given preference in jobs and allotment of incubation centres if the technology-centre is set up on that land,” the member said.
What panel had suggested last year
The recommendations of the panel, that were approved by PU senate in March, included that the city, globally known as the “textile city”, was a leading manufacturer of carpets, cushions, velvet cushions, sofa fabrics, so the varsity should write a letter to the Central and Haryana governments, requesting help in setting up a technology centre.
Members had also recommended that the proposed centre have the words “Panjab University” in its name, but no financial liability be put on the varsity for establishing and running the proposed centre.
The panel was also of the view that PU maintain a major stake in governing and management body of the centre and sufficient share in profits be reserved for the varsity as well.
Panchkula to be developed on lines of Gurugram, Faridabad: CM
Presiding over the first meeting of the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority on Wednesday, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Panchkula will be developed on the lines of Gurugram and Faridabad. The chief minister, who is also the PMDA chairman, said Panchkula district's development will be accelerated with the formation of PMDA that had been set up to provide quality life to residents and generate employment opportunities.
Woman crossing road killed in Lalru hit-and-run
A 45-year-old woman was killed after a speeding car hit Phoolwati's while she was crossing the Chandigarh-Ambala highway near Gholumajra village in Lalru on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Phoolwati, a resident of Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh. She was taken to the civil hospital in Dera Bassi, where doctors declared her brought dead. Meanwhile, the car driver fled the scene. The deceased is survived by her husband and four minor children.
19-year-old killed in Dera Bassi roof collapse after morning rain
A 19-year-old youth was killed in a roof collapse incident at Mubarakpur in Dera Bassi on Wednesday morning. Police said the deceased, Aneesh Kumar, was asleep and alone at home when the roof of the kutcha house came crashing down following the morning rain. His parents and brother were away at work. Mubarakpur police post in-charge Kulwant Singh said the roof had become weak and collapsed after the rain in the morning.
Mohali: To shoot stunts, four teenagers turn to stealing bikes, held
Four teenagers who stole motorcycles for bike stunts to garner attention on social media have been apprehended by the Sohana police. Their parents, who work as daily wagers, hail from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, said police Sohana station house officer Gurjeet Singh said on July 16, they got complaints that two each motorcycles were stolen from Rurka village and Aerocity. All four were booked under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.
Chandigarh MC wants more powers for its estate officer to act on encroachments
For speedy removal of permanent encroachments on its land, the municipal corporation has sought powers for its estate officer under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act. MC commissioner Anindita Mitra has written to the secretary, local government, Chandigarh, with the demand. For removing permanent structures, MC first needs to approach the local SDM court to file a case under the PP Act and seek permission.
