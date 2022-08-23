Panjab University: UILS students boycott classes over annual fee hike
Students at Panjab University’s University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) on Monday boycotted their classes in protest against the annual fee hike
Students at Panjab University’s University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) on Monday boycotted their classes in protest against the annual fee hike.
Terming it an arbitrary and unjust move, the students claimed that the fee has been hiked by 8% to 10% for the ongoing batches of UILS. They said that they had previously demanded an explanation for the unprecedented and unjustified increase via a memorandum on August 10, but received no satisfactory response from the authorities.
UILS student, Ankur Goyat, said that the class boycott is a way of showing that students are not passive agents who will stay silent against such arbitrary acts and he asserted that they will not pay any extra penny. “It is cruel that authorities have hiked fees for the ongoing batches of self-financed courses that are already paying huge amounts of fees. We will stand for our demand,” said Archit Garg, another UILS student and member of NSUI.
Students said that they will continue to intensify the protest till their demand for complete rollback is accepted.
SC students’ degree issue to be discussed
Meanwhile, regarding the issue of degree of SC students of Punjab covered under Post Matric Scholarship (PMS) scheme, PU on Monday also said that a committee of varsity officials have been constituted to discuss the matter with the director, department of social welfare, Punjab and as well as DPI. The meeting will be held on September 6.
Teachers protest at PU, demand revised UGC pay scales
Teachers at Panjab University (PU) held a protest on Monday to press the Punjab government to implement the revised University Grants Commission (UGC) pay scales as per the 7th pay commission at universities and colleges.
The protest call was given by Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) and Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisations (PFUCTO).
With Punjab yet to implement the revised pay scales, teachers haven’t received a pay hike since 2018.
PUTA President Mritunjay Kumar said that it is unfortunate that Punjab government is forcing teachers to go into protest mode once again instead of fulfilling the promise made on the floor of state assembly. The teachers stated that the revised UGC pay scales have been implemented in all states of the country except Punjab.
-
Chandigarh MC’s finance panel approves sanitation booths for workers
Keeping in view the health and hygiene of its safai karamcharis, the municipal corporation has decided to provide sanitation booths for those working in Dhanas and Sarangpur villages. This was approved during a meeting of the finance & contract committee chaired by mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon on Monday. Members of the committee also gave approval to a rough cost estimate for upgrading the market Sector 40-C, at an estimated cost of ₹41.97 lakh.
-
Jolt to SAD as Haryana office-bearers resign en masse
The Shiromani Akali Dal received a setback in Haryana after several office-bearers of the party parted their ways along with their supporters at a programme in Karnal on Monday and formed the Haryana State. Those who attended the meeting are Bhupinder Singh Assandh, SAD senior vice-president in Haryana, Ravinder Kaur, SAD state president, women wing, Sukhdev Singh Gobindgarh, SAD vice-president, Gurmeet Singh Tirlokewala and Kanwaljeet Singh Ajrana, spokesperson of the SAD.
-
Mohali MC seals 3 shops in Phase 7 over pending property tax
The Mohali municipal corporation on Monday sealed one shop-cum-flat and two booths in Phase 7 after their owners failed to pay pending property tax. Officials said SCF number 129 and booth numbers 31 and 92 were sealer. MC superintendent Avtar Singh Kalsia, said, “Owners of the three shops failed to deposit property tax despite notices and reminders. There were some more defaulters, but they paid up today.”
-
Farmers hold mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar to remind govt to keep its promises
Eight months after they ended their yearlong protest at Delhi's borders, scores of farmers descended on the national capital on Monday and held a kisan mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar, in a symbolic protest to signal to the Union government that they haven't forgotten the promises that the government had made to them. Around 8am Monday, thousands of them assembled at Jantar Mantar and, as the day progressed, more continued to join them.
-
Hafed launches multigrain atta, biscuits
The Haryana State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (Hafed) has expanded its consumer products range by launching multigrain atta, biscuits and namkeen. The launching ceremony held on Monday under the chairmanship of Kailash Bhagat (chairman of Hafed). Other short stories Teacher booked for thrashing Class 9 student in Sirsa Rohtak : A government school teacher was booked for allegedly beating up a Class 9 student at Sirsa Sadat Mangala village, said police on Monday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics